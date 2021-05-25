Suspect apprehended after ramming two DPD units during chase

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A suspect is in the hospital following a chase involving Dothan Police Tuesday morning.

Around 9:00 a.m., Dothan VICE units and SRT were attempting to execute a warrant at a local motel. The suspect they were looking for got into vehicle and took off. The suspect then rammed a Dothan Police vehicle intentionally in the parking lot at the motel.

The suspect continued fleeing, striking another police unit nearby.

From there, the chase moved from Third Avenue to Cottonwood Highway where a vehicle was struck while waiting at a red light. The person in that vehicle was taken to a local hospital, but injuries are not known.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody near a gas station at Cottonwood Highway. He is at a local hospital following the collision with the other vehicle.

Police said they recovered a large amount of narcotics and firearms in the suspect’s vehicle.

The department has released the following statement: