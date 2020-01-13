Suspect accused of stabbing pregnant woman is arrested again

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman out on bond for allegedly stabbing a pregnant victim was arrested again last week, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release.

Kizzy Patterson, 41, of Panama City was out on bond for attempted murder charges when drug investigators from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop her white Dodge car on Everitt Avenue Thursday.

Instead of stopping Patterson allegedly crashed into two vehicles (including a law enforcement vehicle) while attempting to flee from drug investigators, deputies wrote. Deputies eventually were able to use the P.I.T. maneuver to stop Patterson.

At that point, she ran away while carrying a black bag, deputies wrote. Investigators chased her down and arrested her. Inside the bag they found more than one pound of crystal meth, deputies wrote.

After the arrest investigators obtained a search warrant for Patterson’s E. 8th Street home.

Inside the home, deputies found drug paraphernalia, drug packaging material, a number of baggies containing an unknown crystal substance, and approximately $4000 in US currency. Information gained from the search of Patterson’s home revealed that she also had a storage unit. A search warrant was written for that unit, and investigators found approximately $36,000 in US currency, small amounts of methamphetamine, and a gun.

Kizzy G Patterson, age 41, of 3102 E. 8th St., was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.