Supreme Court rules members of the LGBTQ community cannot be discriminated against in the workplace

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Supreme Court made a landmark ruling this morning in favor of the LGBTQ community. In a 6-3 vote, the justices ruled that it is illegal to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community based on their sexual orientation.

For Christine Smallwood, local attorney and board member of the LGBTQ Center of Bay County, today’s ruling meant that generations to come would not have to worry about discrimination against them in the workplace.

Smallwood sued her former employer for workplace discrimination but did not win the lawsuit. The State Attorney’s office said Smallwood was let go because of her job performance.

Now, the Supreme Court has decide that not discriminating against someone’s sex also included their sexual orientation.

“This decision, square on for my community, it really does give me a sense of peace,” Smallwood. “That the generations that are coming up, they don’t have to worry about this. They can legally get married, know that they are protected, and they can go out and pursue whatever career they want knowing their sex shouldn’t matter, because it doesn’t.”

This ruling is another big step toward the push for LGBTQ rights after gay marriage was legalized back in 2015.