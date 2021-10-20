Superintendent’s son indicted in deadly traffic accident

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The son of the Geneva County superintendent has been indicted on charges of reckless manslaughter in the death of a Florida woman in July, according to court records.

On Wednesday, William J. Birdsong, 18, was indicted by a grand jury for reckless manslaughter for the death of Barbara Joyce Spears, 70, of Westville, Florida, who Birdsong allegedly hit in a construction zone on State Highway 167, one mile south of the Hartford city limits.

Birdsong was also indicted for second-degree assault for the injury of another victim in the four-car pile-up.

Birdsong was released on a $115,000 bond.

Birdsong’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 3.

This is an ongoing case and WDHN will have updates as they become available.