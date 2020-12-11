Superintendent explains decision to close high school section of Deane Bozeman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Students in grades 9 through 12 at Deane Bozeman School are now learning remotely. Bay District Schools made this decision after ten high school students tested positive for the Coronavirus, leaving 189 students in quarantine. This represents ⅓ of their high school population.

“There are very few students that actually have it at the school but we keep quarantining and it’s really causing a disruption to the school,” said Bill Husfelt, Bay District Schools Superintendent.

Students in grades 9 through 12 will begin learning remotely using BayLink starting Thursday, December 10th until the end of Christmas break.

“The teachers will be doing virtual instruction from their classrooms, the teachers and support staff will still be in the schools,” Husfelt said.

Students in all other grades at Deane Bozeman will continue in-person as normal.

“We still don’t currently have any confirmation that this is spreading in the classrooms it appears to be mostly social networks,” said Supervisory School Nurse Lyndsey Jackson.

District officials believe the surge in cases comes from students socializing outside of school and coming to school when sick.

“We’ve even had instances where parents have sent their children to school after getting tested and waiting on the test results,” Husfelt said, “Please stay home until you’re cleared.”

All high school sports, clubs, and extracurriculars are cancelled at this time. The district says this does not impact their decision to do away with BayLink.