PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police are working a traffic homicide investigation into an incident involving a pedestrian. The victim was hit near the intersection of Alf Coleman and Beach Beach road.

As of 10:00 PM Sunday night, the west bound lanes of Back Beach Road (US98) are completely closed.

