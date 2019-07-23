Summer activities in your own backyard

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) — Whether you are in the area for a vacation, or looking for a staycation idea, Coconut Creek is a family-friendly location with several activities.

Coconut Creek contains two, 18-hole mini golf courses and the Gran Maze, a giant maze where visitors are challenged to see how fast they can complete the course while meeting checkpoints along the way.

Visit the website, https://coconutcreekfun.com/, for further information on hours, prices and the address for Coconut Creek.