Stunt coordinator on what went wrong on the set of “Rust”

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Actor Alec Baldwin was involved in an accident on a film set that killed one crew member and injured another.

While filming a scene for the independent western movie “Rust”, Baldwin fired a gun being used as a prop, which struck and killed the director of photographer Halyna Hutchins.

Mark Anthony Baca is a stunt coordinator and CEO of Xtreme Force Hollywood Stunts.

He has worked on action movies for almost thirty years and said multiple things went wrong on the set.

“This should have never happened. It wasn’t an accident, people say it was an accident. Accidents are something that happens that you basically can’t control. You went through all the procedures to make sure it was safe. This was a tragedy and this was negligence because people were walking out. People were walking off the set the morning of.”

Other outlets have reported that multiple crew members walked off the set citing safety concerns, specifically in regard to guns.

“A lot of times in independent films, you are scraping by trying to cut the budget. I get it. But you should never compromise safety and this is what happens. This could put a black eye on the film industry but we hope not. Maybe it will raise the bar a little bit to where the government will say look. No guns on any set maybe and I’m good with that. Maybe they should use prop guns and now with CGI you can make it look like it’s firing.”

Baca said there is a lesson to be learned from this tragedy, and he hopes the industry can move forward in a safer direction.

“I think everybody should learn from this. If you are going to hold a gun in a film and it is an actual gun with blanks you should learn. Maybe take a class. What’s it going to hurt you to take a class and learn something? If you are going to be doing action films then maybe you should learn how to handle a gun and get some kind of knowledge about what you are doing so you are not left in this situation.”

Baldwin has not been charged with any wrongdoing and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.