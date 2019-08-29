Stuffy’s Cafe, Rachel’s Lighting And JC Penney are “Open For Biz”

It’s time for another segment of “Open For Biz” sponsored by GED Lawyers.

This week, Chris Marchand focused on Rachel’s’ lighting, Stuffy’s cafe and JC Penney.

We begin with food. Stuffy’s cafe at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and 13th Street right next to Bay High.

Stuffy’s took a lot of damage during Michael but is now back up and serving some of the areas best steak and cheese and burgers.

They serve breakfast lunch and dinner and open at 6:30 Monday thru Friday and 8 on Saturdays.

Now to Rachel’s lighting in Panama City. Whether you want to makeover a room, need help with color, finishing touches, refreshing a seasonal room, or need an entirely new plan, Rachels will work with you.

They will even meet at your home or office for a consult. To find out more information on a consult or if you need any other info for Rachel’s Lighting call 769-2348.

On now to JC Penney. The Panama City Mall sustained a ton of damage during Michael, which shut down almost all the stores but JC Penney has made a full comeback and now is officially open and with a new look.

The store needs more employees but management says they are excited to finally be a part of the community once again.

Even though doors are open now. They will hold a grand opening Friday, August 30th at 9:30 to celebrate the remodel. Customers can shop during normal store hours.

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!