Students return to Haney Technical Institute

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Haney Technical Center has seen a lot of progress despite the devastation from Hurricane Michael.

Classes at Haney began Monday. Haney is the first Bay District School to open its doors up for the 2019 school year. More than four-hundred students enrolled for the first day.

Despite the problems the community faces after Hurricane Michael Haney saw an increase in enrollment, officials said.

There are 436 students enrolled. Most programs at the institute require five or six hours of classwork a day. That allows students to meet the needs of local employers by leaving to go to work. Classes at Haney usually range from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and programs range from nine months to two years.

Ann Leonard, Director of Haney Technical Center, said the school’s doors are always open.



“We’ve had a great enrollment period, our numbers are good. We still have some openings in a few of the programs and we would be glad for anyone to come down that’s still interested in signing up and coming to school,” said Leonard.



There are still two programs that are waiting to open for registration on August 19th: LPN Nursing and the Massage Therapy program. Instructor and Director for the Aviation Academy, David Deaton said this is a great time to be apart of Haney’s programs.



“Everybody today’s just been in really good spirits today, I had one gentleman today tell me I’ve never in my life thought id be happy to go back to school,” Deaton said.

After many storm repairs, most buildings on campus are open.

“We’re happy to start the school year, it’s really nice to have a full campus again, and we’re looking forward to a great start,” said Leonard.