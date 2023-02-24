YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Students at Waller Elementary School got the chance to interact with some farmyard friends Friday morning.

This was Waller’s first-ever ‘Barnyard Language’ event.

They were supposed to have it last year but the Bertha Swamp Road fire forced the school to cancel.

The program teaches students lessons in kindness and compassion by interacting with animals like cows and horses.

The school hopes these lessons help the students practice responsible decision-making and social awareness.

“We’ve been learning how to be kind in school and treat people fairly because you always want to be kind and treat people how you want to be treated,” Waller Elementary Student Addison Ceceil said.

Teachers hope these lessons carry over into students’ interactions at school, at home, and in the community.

They want to continue hosting this event for years to come.