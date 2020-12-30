Student writes book about ​her experience as an African American and teen in today’s society

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Throughout the pandemic, we have heard of many people making the most of the downtime. Whether it be starting new projects or checking things off their to-do lists. One Arnold High School student has her own achievements to celebrate. The teen will be coming out of the pandemic as a published author.

Tayelor Spears is a 10th-grader and softball player at Arnold High School, and now she can add author to her list of accomplishments.

“I was 15 when I actually wrote the book. And over the summer, with all the time we had because of COVID, I was like ‘you know this would be a good time to try doing something you’ve been thinking of’,” said Tayelor Spears.

And that she did. She published “Spears Makes her Point”, a compilation of 22 opinion-based articles.

“Most of the articles I wrote, they’re just about personal things that I’ve experienced so like if I’ve gone somewhere and I really like the experience, I wrote about that,” Spears said.

The articles explore everything from growing up as an African American teenager to attending high school in today’s society.

“Every place I’ve been has provided me with a different adventure or experience you could say that I think has improved me and my personality and the way I could relate and connect with others,” Spears said.

The book which can be purchased on Amazon is meant to encourage others to explore their opinions and question things they don’t understand.

“Just don’t be afraid to put your voice out there because somebody is going to want to hear it. I guarantee it,” Spears said.

Spears says the book was inspired by her father who is also a writer. She hopes to write another book in the near future.

To get a copy of the book, you can visit https://williespears.com/shop/ols/products/spears-makes-his-point