Student photography exhibit spotlights Hurricane Michael aftermath

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A new, interactive exhibit is now open at the Panama City Center for the Arts, highlighting life after Hurricane Michael.

‘Coming of Age in the Eye of Michael’ is a photo-voice exhibit created entirely by students at Rosenwald High School.

On Friday, January 17th, an opening reception was held to welcome guests into the exhibit for the first time.

The photos were taken as early as moments after the hurricane and as late as last November, spotlighting the students’ experiences in the aftermath of the storm.

Visitors are also able to scan QR codes next to each photo, to hear backstories of the photos directly from the students who captured them.

“I just wanted people to feel how I felt whenever I came back home and how I felt about my house being destroyed,” said Kiondis Turntine, a senior at Rosenwald. “It feels good that people are actually coming out to look at the pictures and actually care to look at the pictures and understand them.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public through Saturday, January 25th.

