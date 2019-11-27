Student housing may be coming to FSU Panama City’s campus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A plan that has been in the works for many years may soon become reality. Florida State University at Panama City may be seeing student housing for the first time ever available on campus.

On Tuesday, Panama City city commissioners listened to FSU Panama City’s Dean Randy Hanna talk about a proposal for campus housing.

“The more students stay on campus, the more they interact with each other, the more time they have to participate in activities and meet with their professors, the better they do,” Hanna said.

The university plans to build 132 different units with over 400 beds.

“This not only provides housing, which we clearly need in our community right now after Hurricane Michael, but it will also help our students succeed,” Hanna said.

If passed, the units will provide housing to any student attending FSU Panama City or students attending Gulf Coast State College.

“It is not uncommon for us to work together on projects,” Hanna said.

The FSU Board of Trustees approved their plan on November 1st. The Panama City city commission will vote on this development on December 10th

“It’s a really big deal for Panama City, for Florida State and for Gulf Coast State College,” said Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki.

Moving forward, the Florida Board of Governors will consider the proposal on January 30th.

If all plans are approved, they hope to break ground by summer 2020.

