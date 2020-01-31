Student housing coming to FSU Panama City’s campus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A plan that has been in the works for several years is finally coming to fruition. Soon, students won’t just take classes at Florida State University Panama City, they’ll live there too.

“It is not just a residential housing complex, its a student success project,” said FSU PC Dean Randy Hanna.

Campus officials and students traveled to Tallahassee on Thursday to present their plans in front of the Board of Governors. The board unanimously approved their plans

“I know that having our students there had an impact on the members of the Board of Governors because they saw how important residential housing was to our students and in this area,” Hanna said.

This was the final pieces of the puzzle, after FSU PC already received approval from Panama City city commissioners and the FSU Board of Trustees.

“We will be working with the developer over the next few weeks for a couple of administrative approvals and signing the lease agreement,” Hanna said. “Then we will be going through the design process and hopefully breaking ground in July.”

The university plans to build 132 different units with more than 400 beds, and students across campus are excited for this new change.

“I think the new dorms that are coming on campus are going to change the FSU Panama City dynamic to a degree that is going to be so awesome,” said Senior Marshall Sowell.

The dorms will be open for both FSU and Gulf Coast State College students. They’re expected to be move-in ready by August of next year.

