NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville High School student was arrested after threatening to shoot another student.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged the 15-year-old with threatening to use a firearm in a violent manner.

He and another student became embroiled in an argument at school stemming from an off-campus incident at the victim’s home.

After the victim confronted the defendant, the defendant yelled, “I am going to shoot you.” Several witnesses stated they heard the statement.