WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL (WMBB) — Washington County deputies said they have arrested a Roulhac Middle School student after a shooting threat made the rounds on social media.

“The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on 12/7/2022,” deputies said in a news release.

They added that following an investigation, they arrested and charged the student with “Written Threats to Conduct a Mass Shooting,” deputies wrote. The student’s identity was not released but they were taken to the to the Washington County Jail.

Deputies added that “a nationwide alert to law enforcement agencies was sent out, showing that this incident was being spread across the United States, and according to the bulletin, first originated in Kent County, Michigan.

“It is believed that there is no active threat to Washington County Schools at this time, with one person being in custody, however, the post keeps making it’s rounds among the student body,” deputies wrote.

They added that Washington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies will maintain a “heightened sense of alert until this incident fully comes to pass.”