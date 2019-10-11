Storm tracker reflects on Hurricane Michael one year after the storm

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Michael Sudduth is a storm tracker who has been in over twenty different hurricanes and says Hurricane Michael was the worst one yet.

Sudduth had various tracking instruments placed throughout Bay County prior to the storm. He had over 150 miles of coastline covered using technology.

He says that tracking hurricanes helps to create a picture of that particular storm, through both visuals and data.

“We want to try to do something different that captures the complete picture to help advance the science while also giving the public and media something that they can look at and say ‘wow, that is pretty amazing,’” said Sudduth.

He says the information that he gathers from hurricanes also helps the National Hurricane Center in their data studies.

