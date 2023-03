PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rough storms knocked out power for some Panama City Beach residents Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report by Florida Power and Light, roughly 1800 residents are without power in the Panama City Beach area. The outage was reported at approximately 1:51 p.m.

A restoration specialist is currently working in the area and the cause is under investigation. officials said.

Specialists report that power should be expected to return by 4:30 p.m.