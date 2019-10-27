Storm-hardening projects to cause road closures in Panama City and Parker

Breaking News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Projects are underway in Panama City and the city of Parker in an effort to harden the infrastructure in the event of a future storm.

Gulf Power will be replacing wood poles with concrete poles along Redwood Avenue in Panama City and North Comet Street in Parker. The work is set to begin on Monday, October 28th.

There will be road closures while the work is underway. Both streets will see closures starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday of each week.

North Comet Street closures will take place just north of Highway 22 to East 6th Street.

The project should take a few weeks to complete.

