Storm damage reported across Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple tornados reportedly touched down across the Panhandle Thursday leaving some damage in their wake.

Damages areas included downtown Panama City and Jackson County but damages are reported and tornados were spotted in multiple locations. At one point three tornadoes could have been active at one time in the western section of the Panhandle.

Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts reports no injuries as they work to assess the damage. Bay County is also reporting no injuries. Damage assessments are still coming in. We have 18,000 without power across the Panhandle right now.

If you have a photo or video of damage or of the storm you can share them with us at news@wmbb.com. Please include your name and permission for us to use the video or photo.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spotted a tornado at 3:30 p.m.

#Tornado spotted from off Freedom Way and heading over Wright area around 3pm. Reports of multiple trees down but no reports of injuries at this time. @NWSMobile #weather #storms #TORNADOWARNING keep an eye on the skies and stay safe! 😨🌪 pic.twitter.com/EbEeTPsJZK — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) April 23, 2020

Damage from Marianna.