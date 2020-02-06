Storm anxiety leads to rise in 9-1-1 calls

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — As severe weather crawled across the Panhandle on Thursday, 9-1-1 calls rang throughout the morning at the Bay County Emergency Operations Center.

“[It’s been] pretty steady all day,” said Bay County Communications Supervisor, Brian Hardin. “It started last night.”

Hardin said they’ve received calls about downed power lines and trees as well as questions about road and bridge closures. When it comes to residents calling with severe weather concerns, he said it wasn’t always this busy.

“Normally it’s usually not as bad,” Hardin said. “We do get phone calls but ever since Hurricane Michael it has picked up the pace when a storm comes through.”

He believes the high volume of calls is due to the nerves that come along with the trauma that Hurricane Michael left behind.

“Everybody’s got a little storm jitters,” he said.

Life Management Center of Northwest Florida spokesperson, Brittany Cole, said that can be a completely normal response.

“Especially if you stayed through the hurricane and rode it out, certain things can trigger it,” Cole said. “Smell, weather like this, things like that, that can give someone anxiety and remind them of where they were on October 10th.”

Now, it takes time to alleviate that anxiety; Life Management Center is trying to help by offering a new Hurricane Michael support group for adults on Wednesdays. The group is free and open to the public.

“You can come and talk to other people that went through the same thing that maybe you went through,” Cole said. “It helps to talk and get it out of your head, and to tell the words that you’re feeling inside.”

Click here for more information on how to register for the group.

Bay County EOC staff said they work hard to keep residents informed through social media and news outlets.

“We don’t want people to have those nerves,” Hardin said. “We want them to stay calm.”

