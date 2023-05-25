WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — While Saturday, May 27th is expected to be a beautiful day, what better way to spend it than outdoors?

One option for you and your families is to visit the Flower Farm Tour in Washington County.

Black Barn Blossoms and Fussell’s Daylily Farm are opening their gates to the public for free.

The farms are 20 minutes apart from each other and will both have food trucks, planting workshops, and photo opportunities.

Black Barn Blossoms’ Owner Gina Hamilton said they have changed things up a bit from last year’s event.

“I just wanted to bring awareness to the community that there are actually locally grown flowers and local flower farms that people had no idea about,” Hamilton said. “I had this idea to put this Flower Farm Tour together. We started out with four local farms but it just got to be a little much because people felt they couldn’t stay at each farm long enough to enjoy the things.”

Hamilton said each farm is very different from the other so you will want to visit both.

Parking begins at 9 am on both farms.

Each event will wrap up at 3.

Sunflowers, daylilies, and dahlias are just a few of the flowers you can purchase at the event.

Click here to visit the website to sign up for workshops. Hamilton said they are filling up fast.

If you can’t make it to the event this Saturday, then there will be plenty of more opportunities to visit the farms.

Black Barn Blossoms’ address is 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon. Fussell’s Daylily Farm’s address is 1565 Gainer Road in Chipley.