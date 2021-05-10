Stolen soda leads to murder arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man wanted for murder charges in Mississippi was nabbed in Panama City after he allegedly stole a soft drink from a restaurant.

Panama City Police officers responded to a fast-food restaurant in the 200 block of W. 15th Street Saturday afternoon regarding a theft. Employees said 21-year-old Nathan Ramon Dubose entered the restaurant and filled a container with a soft drink and left without paying.

After officers responded, Dubose offered to and pay for the soft drink, but employees wanted

officers to issue Dubose a trespassing warning from the property. Dubose then gave a false name to officers, but through more questioning “officers learned the suspect knew he had an active warrant out of Mississippi.”

The officers then determined that Dubose had active warrants for first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm out of Jackson County, Miss.

He was arrested and will be extradited back to Mississippi.