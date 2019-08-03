‘Stock the Classroom’ helps teachers get ready for the school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students aren’t the only ones getting ready for the new school year, teachers are too. ‘Louise & Co. Boutique’ is here to help them prepare.



On Saturday the company hosted their ‘Stock the Classroom’ event for local teachers across Bay County.

Teachers signed up with a list of what they need for the upcoming school year. The boutique matched them with a volunteer sponsor, who donated everything on that teacher’s list.

‘Louise & Co. Boutique’ owner, Lacy Pettis, says it’s great to give the teachers exactly what they need for their students.

“It is cool to be able to give the teachers those so they are prepared and they don’t have to pay out of their pocket,” Pettis said.

‘Louise & Co. Boutique’ will hold their next fundraiser in September selling breast cancer shirts for awareness month.

