Stimulus checks: Could payments turn into monthly guaranteed income?

In this file photo, Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Progressive Democratic lawmakers proposed legislation on Friday that would issue recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments of up to $1,200 for adults and $600 for children.

Saying “poverty is a choice,” Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted the announcement introducing two bills.

The Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act is legislation designed to build a 21st-century economy that is reflective of Americans’ everyday needs, according to a press release.

“It’s time we prioritize new economic indicators and economic policies that will prioritize sustainable and equitable growth,” Omar tweeted.

Poverty is a choice. It’s time we prioritize new economic indicators and economic policies that will prioritize sustainable and equitable growth.



Today, we’re introducing TWO bills:

-A guaranteed income bill

-A bill to establish an alternative economic metric pic.twitter.com/3o2iOa0nIx — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 30, 2021

This still leaves many Americans wondering about their third stimulus check or even their tax refund.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the White House might have other plans on how to spend the money to build back a better America.

The child tax credit program gives eligible families as much as $3,600 for each child under the age of 6 and $3,000 annually per child between the ages of 6 and 17.

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan currently on the table in Washington, D.C., promises clean transportation, clean water, universal broadband, clean power, remediation of legacy pollution and resilience to the changing climate.

A more grassroots approach to a push for a recurring payment was started by restaurant owner Stephanie Bonin more than a year ago. Her Change.org petition calls for targeted stimulus money.

Currently, well over 2 million people have signed it.