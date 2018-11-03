Still Time to Register for DSNAP Program in Bay County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Department of Children and Families, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is currently implementing the DSNAP program in Bay county.

The program DSNAP, also known as Disaster supplemental nutrition assistance will assist individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Michael from October 31 – November 4.

To qualify for the program, applicants must have lived or worked in one of the counties declared for FEMA Individual Assistance, and not be receiving food assistance through the regular Food Assistance Program (SNAP).

Eligible individuals and families must have suffered a disaster-related loss, such as damage to their homes or self-employment property, loss of food, reduction or loss of income, or have incurred other disaster related expenses.

DCF will provide Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to eligible individuals and families to use at authorized USDA food retailers. The program counts only income and expenses from October 8 through November 6, 2018.

If you would like to register, you can go to Bay High school located at 440 East 13th Street. The location is open November 3rd and 4th from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.