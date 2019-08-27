Steve Spurrier reacts to going viral after Florida-Miami game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Steve Spurrier was in Orlando for the Florida-Miami game and late in the game when Florida was winning 24-20 with 4:20 left, Feleipe Franks threw his second interception of the night.

The cameras caught Spurrier’s hilarious reaction to the play and everyone was talking about it on social media.

STEVE SPURRIER IS INCREDULOUS pic.twitter.com/6xG3iDT4px — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) August 25, 2019

We had a chance to ask Spurrier about his reaction. Here’s what he said:

“I was just like everybody else, man what’s he doing, what happened,” Spurrier said. “They had a pass play on and it just wasn’t there and he tried to force it I guess, threw it right to the guy. Fortunately, we got the guy down and fortunately they had a penalty ont he play that put them from the 25 all the way back to the 40. If they had been on the 25, they might have kicked a field goal, I don’t know. Somehow or another it all worked out for the Gators.