Steve Spurrier reacts to going viral after Florida-Miami game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Steve Spurrier was in Orlando for the Florida-Miami game and late in the game when Florida was winning 24-20 with 4:20 left, Feleipe Franks threw his second interception of the night.
The cameras caught Spurrier’s hilarious reaction to the play and everyone was talking about it on social media.
We had a chance to ask Spurrier about his reaction. Here’s what he said:
“I was just like everybody else, man what’s he doing, what happened,” Spurrier said. “They had a pass play on and it just wasn’t there and he tried to force it I guess, threw it right to the guy. Fortunately, we got the guy down and fortunately they had a penalty ont he play that put them from the 25 all the way back to the 40. If they had been on the 25, they might have kicked a field goal, I don’t know. Somehow or another it all worked out for the Gators.