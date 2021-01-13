Step by Step: How to get a COVID test or vaccine appointment

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For some, navigating an online registration can be complex.

This guide can help those of you who want to make a testing appointment for coronavirus or obtain the coronavirus vaccine. Recently, Bay County changed appointment setting software. The preferred method to sign up is with a computer. However, a mobile device will work. Officials said holding the device horizontally makes the process easier.

You must make an appointment to get a test.

TESTING

You must register for an appointment online. Testing available for ages 5 – 18+

www.bayhealthcovid19.org or www.baycountyfl.gov/587/COVID-19-INFORMATION

Click on the image that says “Click here to make an appointment”

Click on the Patient icon. Select Register if you are a new user. If not a new user, sign in with your username and password.

Once you register, sign in with your username and password.

Select Choose Laboratory.

Select either Walkon Clinic – PCB or Walkon Clinic – Lynn Haven.

Click on the ‘Make Appointment’ button.

A calendar will open. This works best on a computer rather than a mobile device.

Click directly on the date number like the 5 (in January 5th). A new menu will open.

Once inside this menu select the test type: RapidTest 1, 2, or 3.

Select the appointment time. If you chose a date that all the times are greyed out – that date is out of appointments. Choose an available time slot and click submit.

You should receive a confirmation email with your appointment time.

Trouble Registering?

Call the Bay County Citizen Information Center at 850-248-6090. The CIC staff cannot book an appointment for you, but can assist you through the process by phone.

No computer?

Bay County Public Library (898 W. 11 th Street, Panama City) has 1 hour free computer sessions. Hours are Mon – Wed (9 am – 7 pm) Thurs – Sat (9 am – 5 pm). Please do not come to the library if you are sick.

Street, Panama City) has 1 hour free computer sessions. Hours are Mon – Wed (9 am – 7 pm) Thurs – Sat (9 am – 5 pm). If you have been exposed or have symptoms, call a friend or family member to help you through the registration process by phone. Write down your confirmation number/info for the drive-thru.

OBTAINING A VACCINE

Send the text message bayhealth to 888777.

AlertBay will now begin sending you text messages when vaccine appointments are available in Bay County.

The messages will send you to an event link. Follow the instructions there to sign up.

Those who don’t want to receive text messages can visit this link.