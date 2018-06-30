STEM Camp Wraps Up at Callaway Elementary School Video

CALLAWAY, Fla. - School may be out but that's not stopping students from continuing their education. Callaway Elementary School wrapped up its first ever three week stem camp.

It was free for Callaway students entering the fourth and fifth grades. Throughout the camp they dissected dog fish sharks, made robots from scratch, and held labs about rocks and minerals. There were 30 spots open but only filled 18. They hope for a bigger turn out next year.