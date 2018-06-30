News

STEM Camp Wraps Up at Callaway Elementary School

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 11:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 11:23 PM EDT

STEM Camp Wraps Up at Callaway Elementary School

CALLAWAY, Fla. - School may be out but that's not stopping students from continuing their education. Callaway Elementary School wrapped up its first ever three week stem camp.
It was free for Callaway students entering the fourth and fifth grades. Throughout the camp they dissected dog fish sharks, made robots from scratch, and held labs about rocks and minerals. There were 30 spots open but only filled 18. They hope for a bigger turn out next year. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center