Steak ‘n Shake celebrates grand opening today

Steak ‘n Shake is celebrating its grand opening today in Panama City.

“Well we’re finally open. It’s been a struggle, but we’re open and ready for business,” said franchisee Joel Cowan Jr. “And we’re stacked up, as you can probably tell.”

The chain restaurant is now open, but you can expect it to be pack for the first few weeks. If you’re in the area, you now have the opportunity to try Steak ‘n Shake’s classic steak burgers and hand-dipped milkshakes.

“My favorite is the Garlic Butter Burger,” said Cowan Jr. “And we have the best milkshakes. They’re all hand-dipped milkshakes, and we’ve got several different flavors. So, you need to come try our milkshakes.”

The drive-thru eatery is located between East 23rd Street and 231 and open everyday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.