Statewide plan aims to crack down on impaired driving

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming weekend, drivers across the state of Florida should notice a heavier police presence on the roads.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association, Florida Chief’s Association, and the Florida Highway Patrol have decided to team up for what they call ‘Operation Dry Streets.’

This increased patrol will take place inside all 67 counties, including Bay County.

“It’s from March 13-15 and we’ve got all bay county law enforcement participating in the operation. The Panama City Police Department, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven, Parker, Springfield Police Departments,” said Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Ford says they are always committed to getting impaired drivers from behind the wheel but this weekend, in particular, will allow all agencies to cover more ground.

“We’ve also have enacted the Bay County mutual aid plan which is an agreement we’ve got with the police departments when we request assistance, it extends their jurisdiction so those departments will be able to work county-wide during this operation,” Ford said.

The legal alcohol limit in the state is 0.8, Ford says, and even if you don’t feel like you’ve gone over the limit, he says you never can be sure.

“It’s important to realize that even if you’ve had a few drinks, you can be impaired or you can be under the influence of drugs, that encompasses impaired driving as well.”

Another thing Ford wants all who choose to drink this weekend, that getting behind the wheel is not only a danger to yourself.

“You’re not putting just yourself at risk but the community as a whole. We see time and time again, someone is driving impaired and struck a vehicle that may contain a family and significantly alters the life of that family, to include taking other people’s lives,” he said.

While no one wants to be arrested, Ford says seeing the red and blue lights in your rearview may be a blessing in disguise.

“You go out driving impaired and think, ‘Oh I hope the police don’t pull me over and get a DUI.” That’s really saving you from what could happen. It’s dangerous both to the person who’s doing it but also the community at large,” Ford said.

Ford says they are always patrolling this issue but this weekend, in particular, don’t drink and drive.

“The real message is don’t ever drive impaired because we’re always out there looking and this is just a concerted effort. Take a designated driver, take an uber but don’t take the risk of ruining your life or someone else’s,” Ford said.