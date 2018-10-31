State to Give $2.6 Million for Eastpoint Rebuild

Eastpoint, Fla. - Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) will be awarding an additional $2.6 million in funding to assist Floridians impacted by the Limerock Wildfire in Eastpoint with the repairing and rebuilding of their homes in Franklin County.

This funding is in addition to the 24 travel trailers that were purchased in July to aid the victims of the fire.

“My heart goes out to each one of the families affected by this devastating wildfire, and I’m proud DEO is providing $2.6 million in funding to help in their time of need," said Gov. Rick Scott. "While we have also made strides to provide temporary housing for these families, now is the time to focus on long-term recovery efforts.”

On June 24, the Eastpoint Wildfire damaged or destroyed more than 35 homes in Franklin County. DEO, the administer of the federal Community Development Block Grant program, worked with local government officials in Franklin County to find creative solutions to assist residents in their recovery.

DEO utilized funding from this program to increase an existing grant award to Franklin County from $700,000 to a total of $3,330,588 to be used for housing repair, replacement and recovery efforts.