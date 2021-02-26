State sends $4.6 million in Hurricane Michael recovery to rural communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — More than $4.6 million was awarded to communities in Northwest Florida that were impacted by Hurricane Michael, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

The money comes from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF). In 2020, the Florida Legislature created a special appropriation for RIF projects in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington Counties. These funds were appropriated to bolster infrastructure and promote economic development in these rural communities.

“My administration remains committed to areas still recovering from past storms,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This $4.5 million will go a long way toward giving some of the rural areas affected by Hurricane Michael the extra boost they need to attract investment and improve their economies.”

The Rural Infrastructure Fund provides funding to facilitate the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities, officials added.

“Improving current infrastructure encourages job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies through the promotion of tourism, trade, and economic development,” they wrote.

The following rural Northwest Florida communities awarded funding through the Rural Infrastructure Fund include:

City of Bonifay ($242,250) – develop a concept and preliminary plan for a central stormwater facility that will mitigate repetitive flooding to existing businesses, allow for the attraction of new businesses, and continue the City of Bonifay’s downtown improvement efforts.



develop a concept and preliminary plan for a central stormwater facility that will mitigate repetitive flooding to existing businesses, allow for the attraction of new businesses, and continue the City of Bonifay’s downtown improvement efforts. City of Chipley ($291,785) – identify a comprehensive solution to continued flooding in the downtown corridor and develop a stormwater management plan to support downtown revitalization goals to attract new businesses and create a vibrant, safe, and attractive downtown area.

– identify a comprehensive solution to continued flooding in the downtown corridor and develop a stormwater management plan to support downtown revitalization goals to attract new businesses and create a vibrant, safe, and attractive downtown area. City of Graceville ($95,000) – replace sewer infrastructure that transfers treated sewage from the existing wastewater treatment plant and allow the City of Graceville to remain in compliance with Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility (AWTF) permitting requirements and administrative orders.

– replace sewer infrastructure that transfers treated sewage from the existing wastewater treatment plant and allow the City of Graceville to remain in compliance with Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility (AWTF) permitting requirements and administrative orders. City of Marianna ($757,460) – construct a 12-inch, 4,460 linear foot water main required for the city’s fire suppression system to meet federal, state, and local building and fire code requirements in order for an existing local business to expand and retain 98 jobs.

– construct a 12-inch, 4,460 linear foot water main required for the city’s fire suppression system to meet federal, state, and local building and fire code requirements in order for an existing local business to expand and retain 98 jobs. City of Marianna ($177,154.50) – obtain industrial park certifications for the Marianna Airport Commerce Park and Marianna Jackson County Distribution Park that verify site readiness and provide specific, in-depth site-related information to perspective companies.

– obtain industrial park certifications for the Marianna Airport Commerce Park and Marianna Jackson County Distribution Park that verify site readiness and provide specific, in-depth site-related information to perspective companies. City of Midway ($75,000) – assess infrastructure, streetscape, and landscape enhancements to ensure Midway is economically appealing for new businesses and to improve long-term viability of existing businesses.

– assess infrastructure, streetscape, and landscape enhancements to ensure Midway is economically appealing for new businesses and to improve long-term viability of existing businesses. Holmes County ($297,900) – create a plan for an industrial park to bring large manufacturing, distribution, and logistics companies to the county due to its convenient location to Interstate-10 to provide much-needed jobs.

– create a plan for an industrial park to bring large manufacturing, distribution, and logistics companies to the county due to its convenient location to Interstate-10 to provide much-needed jobs. Jackson County ($300,000) – obtain certifications for the Spanish Trail Commerce Park and Endeavor Commerce Park, which will provide development and documentation of site preparation, attract companies looking to build new facilities, and offer quality industrial-related employment opportunities.

– obtain certifications for the Spanish Trail Commerce Park and Endeavor Commerce Park, which will provide development and documentation of site preparation, attract companies looking to build new facilities, and offer quality industrial-related employment opportunities. Liberty County ($ 275,037 ) – finalize the civil site design for Sunshine Cypress, the first industrial park in Liberty County. The park will offer an attractive location with railroad access and support local efforts to provide economic diversification and recovery from timber industry losses.

– finalize the civil site design for Sunshine Cypress, the first industrial park in Liberty County. The park will offer an attractive location with railroad access and support local efforts to provide economic diversification and recovery from timber industry losses. Liberty County ($ 165,000 ) – conduct a broadband feasibility study to identify areas of insufficient broadband infrastructure, list potential service providers, and determine needed improvements and associated costs. This study will provide consistent broadband infrastructure and incentivize businesses and industry to locate to Liberty County.

– conduct a broadband feasibility study to identify areas of insufficient broadband infrastructure, list potential service providers, and determine needed improvements and associated costs. This study will provide consistent broadband infrastructure and incentivize businesses and industry to locate to Liberty County. Town of Havana ($75,000) – identify infrastructure, streetscape, and landscape enhancements to increase the potential for both small business job creation and private investment in the Town of Havana’s economic corridor.