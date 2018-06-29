State Releases 2018 School Grades; See How Bay County Schools Performed

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - School grades are now out in the state of Florida. The Bay District received an overall B letter grade, the same as last year.

The number of F schools decreased 23% across the state. Here in Bay County, no F schools this year thanks to Oscar Patterson Elementary School who earned a C overcoming shut down concerns.

Merriam Cherry Street Elementary School principal Blythe Carpenter has a lot to celebrate. She took a failing school and brought them to an A grade in just two years.

"Coming from a Title I school is not an excuse, it's not. I know it's convenient. We can talk all day long about what they don't have but let's talk about what they do," said Carpenter.

86 percent of Bay County schools earned a grade of C or higher. West Bay Elementary made a huge leap from C to A.

Several schools dropped to D's including Oakland Terrace, Cedar Grove and Waller Elementary School.

"There are schools working in some neighborhoods under really tough circumstances," said Bay District Communications Director Sharon Michalik.

While the letter grade in the community's eyes can define a school, the district said the community can also define the grade.

"If they are a D, C, B school or even an A school, we need the community involvement because it takes the entire community for a student to be successful," said Acting Assistant Superintendent Denise Kelley.

"If there's someone out there that sees this and thinks I have time on my hands, we have a student for you," said Bay District Director of Communications Sharon Michalik.

School grades are determined by the Florida Department of Education based on 11 different components including things like test scores and graduation rates.

61 percent of students qualify for free or reduced lunch. more than a thousand meet the state's definition of homeless.

Find your school below:

Bay high School: B

Merritt Brown Middle School: C

Hutchison Beach Elementary School: C

Cedar Grove Elementary School: D

Callaway Elementary School: C

Merriam Cherry Street Elementary School: A

Lucille Moore Elementary School: D

Everitt Middle School: C

Hiland Park Elementary School: C

Jinks Middle School: C

Lynn Haven Elementary School: C

Oakland Terrace School: D

Surfside Middle School: A

Parker Elementary School: B

Southport Elementary School: B

Springfield Elementary School: D

Waller Elementary School: D

West Bay Elementary School: A

Oscar Patterson Elementary School: C

Mowat Middle School: B

Rutherford High School: C

Deer Point Elementary School: C

Northside Elementary School: C

A. Crawford Moseley High School: B

Tyndall Elementary School: B

Tommy Smith Elementary School: B

Patronis Elementary School: A

Deane Bozeman School: A

J.R. Arnold High School: A

Breakfast Point Academy: B

Bay Haven Charter Academy: A

Bay Haven Charter Middle School: A

North Bay Haven Charter Academy Middle School: A

North Bay Haven Charter Academy: A

North Bay Haven Charter Academy Elementary School: B

Palm Bay Preparatory Academy: C

Palm Bay Elementary School: B

Rising Leaders Academy: A

Bay Virtual School: A