Low numbers of Panama City residents have filled out their Census

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Census forms have been sent out across America over the last few weeks. With the Coronavirus Pandemic forcing many families to stay at home, there is no better time to fill out that census survey than now.

The census is mandated by the Constitution and counts the population in the United States and its five US Territories.

Before April 1st, census staff reported to News 13 that only 28.8% of Panama City residents have filled out their census. Now a week later those numbers have slightly increased.

With Panama City showing 37% completion, the numbers stand about the same on the other side of the Hathaway Bridge.

“That’s 37.5%, and of that 30.4% people responded via the internet.”

With families stuck at home, census staff say it is the perfect time to respond, because the survey only takes about five minutes to complete online or by paper.



“What we do want to emphasize is do it now, because the longer you wait people get into other priorities.”

According to Census Bureau staff, results of the census provide critical information that the government and many others use to allocate billions of dollars in funding to that area.

“The future is now. The next 10 years the federal government will allocate $675 billion dollars a year towards funding for central programs. Such as healthcare services, community health clinics, and rural hospitals.”

If you do fill out your census now it is important to remember one thing in particular.

“The question still remains the same.. who was living in the house on April the 1st.”

You can fill out our census on the link below:

https://my2020census.gov/