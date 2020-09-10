Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) --- Pointing to a pick that will “reverberate across the state’s judiciary for decades to come,” Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lawyers late Wednesday tried to bolster arguments that Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis should be able to take a seat on the Florida Supreme Court.

In a 24-page document filed at the Supreme Court, DeSantis’ lawyers urged justices to reject a challenge in which state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, argues that Francis did not meet a legal qualification to be appointed to the Supreme Court and that the governor should be required to choose another candidate.