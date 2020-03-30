LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Hillsborough sheriff asks for leads in missing persons cold case from ‘Tiger King’

State News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

HCSO

TAMPA (WFLA) — The sheriff of Hillsborough County is asking for new leads in the case of missing Jack ‘Don’ Lewis, the ex-husband of Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.

The popularity of Netflix’s newest hit documentary “Tiger King” has undoubtedly been heightened by the coronavirus pandemic. With everyone indoors watching television, it won’t be too long before the whole country starts coming up with their own theories of what happened to Don Lewis.

Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary in Citrus Park. She was married to multi-millionaire Don Lewis until he vanished Aug. 18, 1997.

“Tiger King” provides its own take on the relationship between Baskin and Lewis, to which Baskin calls “lies” and “misinformation” in a blog post refuting the documentary.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister asked the public, once again, Monday if anyone knows anything about what may have happened to Don Lewis.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Homeschool Help: What is a drought?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: What is a drought?"

Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class"

Panama City pop up COVID-19 testing stopped

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City pop up COVID-19 testing stopped"

HomeSchool Help: Upslope/Downslope winds

Thumbnail for the video titled "HomeSchool Help: Upslope/Downslope winds"

Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panhandle churches hold drive-in services during COVID-19 pandemic"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.