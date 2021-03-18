Governor Ron DeSantis shares his plans to lower vaccination age in Florida to 55

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop in Panama City to share some important information surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine, announcing that the age requirement for the shot, would be lowered to 55.

“Most of the elderly who want it have gotten it here and I know some of the elderly that just have decided that’s not what they want,” said Governor DeSantis.

Since nearly 3 million seniors in the state of Florida have been vaccinated, Governor DeSantis wanted to emphasize that the state government will never mandate getting the vaccine.

“I think you just gotta make decisions. If you want to go to an event, go. If you don’t, then don’t. But to be requiring people to provide all this proof, that’s not how you get society back to normal. So we are rejecting any kind of vaccine passports in the state of Florida.” said Governor DeSantis.

Lowering the age limit periodically, he says will get us closer to herd immunity.

“Over the next however many weeks. We really have an opportunity to really get it into the 55 and up category. And potentially sometime in April just open it up to everyone who wants it.” said Governor DeSantis.

Governor DeSantis also gave an update for the statistics of the vaccine statewide and for right here in Bay County.

“They’ve done about 25% of the people in Bay County who are 60-64,” said Governor DeSantis.

Total, 60% of all seniors here locally have been vaccinated.

“We are going to be in a position very soon that if you want it, it will probably be readily available. Were not there yet but I do see that coming very soon,” said Governor DeSantis.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki says it’s encouraging that Bay County has always stayed on the Governor’s radar.

“His numbers were 60-62 percent of people that have wanted vaccinations are getting them, so it’s a good thing,” said Mayor Brudnicki.

Governor DeSantis says all of these steps along the way will help Florida to eventually return to normal.