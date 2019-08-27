Gov. DeSantis re-appoints Panama City Beach local to the Northwest Florida Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announces the re-appointment of George Roberts to the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

Roberts, of Panama City Beach, is the vice president of Roberts & Roberts, Inc., a home construction company, and the owner of Hombre Golf Club.

He also serves on the board of directors for the Florida Transportation Builders Association. He has served on the Northwest Florida Water Management district board since 2006.

Roberts is reappointed to a four-year term.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida senate.