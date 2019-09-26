Convicted murderer sentenced to death 34 years after body was found

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for a convicted murderer 34 years after the victim’s body was found.

73-year-old James Dailey was convicted in May of 1985 for the murder of 14-year-old Shelly Boggio in Pinellas County.

According to a summary of the case released by DeSantis’ office, Dailey and another man, Jack Pearcy, took Boggio to a “deserted fishing area” where her body was later found with multiple stab wounds.

Percy was sentenced to life in prison while Dailey received the death penalty.

Dailey’s execution has been scheduled for November 7th and would be the third inmate put to death since DeSantis took office in January.

