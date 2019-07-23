CFO Jimmy Patronis warns against medicare scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — After a recent report from the Federal Trade Commission (FCC), Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is warning all Floridians against a medicare scam.

According to his office, residents are receiving calls and being asked for medicare numbers, social security numbers, and other personal information in exchange for free DNA testing kits.

Patronis says these ‘imposter scams’ usually claim to be someone you may know or even a government agency.

He says his office takes risks like this very seriously and hopes anyone who is impacted will report it to him in Tallahassee.

CFO Patronis said, “Florida is the #1 state in the entire United States for fraud. It’s number four when it comes to identity theft. So this year, our whole legislative agenda is to ramp up the penalties when someone’s identity is stolen. It’s not acceptable. Especially when you think about how much damage can be done.”

His office also released some need-to-know information so you can avoid the scam.

Government agencies will hardly ever call. If they do, it’s usually after a letter or they’re returning a call. Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers use technology to hide numbers so even if it says ‘government’ or ‘Washington D.C,’ it could be a caller from anywhere. Never give out personal information over the phone. Scammers can use the information to steal your identity.

To report information on a possible scam, click here for the contact information.