Baldwin County double homicide suspect is ‘person of interest’ in Crestview woman’s disappearance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man arrested in Mobile in connection with a double homicide in Baldwin County, Alabama might also be linked to a woman’s mysterious disappearance in Northwest Florida in 2017.

Mobile Police arrested 36-year-old Antwon Smith Saturday after a police chase that ended near St. Stephens Road and Carstens Street.

While he already faces charges in connection with the chase, Smith is also expected to face charges in the double homicide. Two men from the Seattle area, who were in town to install cable lines, were found dead Friday morning in Elberta. Those two men were identified as Ryan Frazier and Joshua Carroll.

Mobile County Metro Jail records show a hold placed on Smith by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on capital murder charges.

In 2017, Smith was questioned but never charged in the mysterious disappearance of his girlfriend, Calandra Stallworth. He’s considered a “person of interest” in the case.

Antwon Smith, Calandra Stallworth

Smith has a lengthy arrest history in Northwest Florida that includes various drug and weapons charges in Escambia and Okaloosa counties going back to 2010.

A further check of his criminal arrest history shows another arrest in Escambia County, Alabama in 2004 in which Smith was accused of using a hammer to assault someone.

