2020 red snapper season announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Anglers can now mark their calendars for the 2020 red snapper season.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the season will run from June 11 through July 25, with a possible fall reopening if quota is available.

The season applies to those fishing from private recreational vessels in Gulf state and federal waters, and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.

Earlier this month, Florida was delegated authority to manage recreational red snapper harvest from private vessels in Gulf federal waters.

“Gulf red snapper is a conservation and management success story for Florida anglers,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) chairman Robert Spottswood. “Just a few years ago, a 45-day season for red snapper in both state and federal waters was out of reach. Thank you to all the stakeholders and anglers who helped make this season possible by providing input and sharing information about their fishing trips.”