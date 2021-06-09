State legislature approves funding for Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Over $600,000 have been approved by the state legislature to install a new fire training tower for Panama City Beach.

This tower on the beach will be the first facility of its kind for first responders and Ray Morgan, the Chief of Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, cannot wait.

“The training is paramount to make sure they stay up on their game and they provide the level of service that our customers and our public demand. Not having a proper facility has really hindered us in that aspect in the past,” said Morgan.

The tower will be easily accessible for training as it’s in the center of the city at station 30.

Station 30 is actually located right off Back Beach Road where additional funding has been approved to eliminate traffic.

An estimated 80,000 cars per day use Back Beach Road during the summer.

Now, the city is moving onto phase three of alleviating traffic congestion.

“We just finished phase two which terminates at Nautilus and Panama City Beach Parkway. Phase three will start at North Clara and go east and eventually terminate at Chip Seal Parkway,” said Keith Bryant, Bay County’s Chief Infrastructure Officer.

The project will be underway in an estimated four to five months.