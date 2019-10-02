State lawmakers hear Bay County residents’ concerns ahead of 2020 Legislative Session

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — With the 2020 State Legislative Session drawing nearer, Bay County residents had the chance to speak directly to their local state government representatives on Tuesday night, bringing up issues they would like addressed in the upcoming session.

Among those issues is housing, and what’s being done at the Capitol to help.

“The problem is, those dollars don’t move very quick,” said 6th District Representative Jay Trumbull. “We’ll look to find those funding shortfalls and try to fill those gaps the best we can.”

Trumbull said the delegation’s main priority heading into January is working to fix the ongoing insurance battles that residents continue to face.

“We need to make sure that we’re holding people to the same standards of which, we the policy-holders are held to,” he said. “To make sure that there are payments made in a reasonable time-frame.”

Statewide, Trumbull said building up Florida’s economy through new industry will be one of the biggest issues to be addressed, as well as figuring out how to reduce spending throughout the state.

“[We need to] make sure that no matter what the economy is doing nation-wide, that the state of Florida can stand on its own,” said Trumbull.

Florida’s 2020 State Legislative Session will begin on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020.

