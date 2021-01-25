State investigating Calhoun County building department

BLOUNTSTOWN, FL – OCTOBER 13: The First Presbyterian Church was damaged by Hurricane Michael on October 13, 2018 in Blountstown, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Contractors doing repairs in Calhoun County after Hurricane Michael may not have been qualified to do the work.

Calhoun County’s building department is under investigation after allegedly mishandling contractor certifications in the wake of Hurricane Michael. Contractors who received the certifications then may have used them in other parts of the state.

County Attorney H. Matthew Fuqua confirmed Monday that Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation is investigating the department. He added that the building official at the center of the controversy has since retired.

“There’s questions regarding certificate of competency issues-particularly post-Hurricane Michael,” Fuqua said.

Those questions have already led Bay County to prevent contractors who were certified in Calhoun County from working in Bay.

“Because of ongoing issues in Calhoun County regarding their contractor competency process, Bay County is currently not offering reciprocity to state-registered contractors with competency cards from that county,” said Joel Schubert, deputy Bay County manager. “However, Bay County will offer reciprocity if a contractor can provide evidence from a third-party, state-recognized test administrator with a passing grade.”

Fuqua said the county is already making changes as the investigation continues.

“We hired somebody new and we’re amending our contractor licensing ordinance,” he said.

Officials with FDBPR said they could not yet release any information about the investigation.

“When a complaint is received by the Department, it is investigated. As mentioned, complaints against a licensees are confidential until 10 days after probable cause has been found to exist, pursuant to Section 455.225 (10) of Florida Statutes,” wrote Karen Smith Deaden, the director of communications with the agency.