State Ave land discussed at Commission meeting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Commission once again discussed a plot of land on State Avenue Tuesday.

Many residents are up in arms over the issue, which involves rezoning the currently vacant plot into an urban residential area. The rezoning would allow a multi-family housing development to be built there, but neighbors are concerned it would turn into a large, multiple story structure that would loom over their homes.

“We need to be concerned about what our citizens think and the people that are living around that area to make sure that they feel safe and that their property values don’t devalue around them,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Just because you can build a certain something doesn’t mean you should.”

Brudnicki says the city and developers will work during the next couple of weeks to get clarification about what kind of housing community will be built there.

City attorney Nevin Zimmerman said drafting a developer’s agreement to alleviate some of the concerns could be a potential solution, as long as the developer agrees to those conditions.