State Attorney Glenn Hess to retire

State Attorney Glenn Hess announced Monday that he will not seek re-election.

Hess is in the final year of his third term.

“Twelve years ago, when I resigned as Circuit Judge to run for State Attorney, I promised to build a better prosecutor’s office. With the much appreciated help from scores of people over those years, we have,” Hess wrote in a news release. “When I first ran for this office, prosecutors were losing half of the felony cases they tried. Our prosecutors are now winning 80% of their trials. We are one of the top three state attorney’s offices in Florida.”

Hess went on to say that he is supporting longtime prosecutor Larry Basford as his successor.

“For over 30 years, Larry Basford has been trying – and winning – the most serious criminal cases in this circuit,” Hess said. “I have found him to be a decent and upright man, a person in whom I can place my trust. … I am confident that he will be an excellent State Attorney.”