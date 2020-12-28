State Attorney Glenn Hess to retire five days early

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — State Attorney Glenn Hess will retire five days prior to the end of his term.

Larry Basford, Hess’ second-in-command and the man who won the state attorney’s race in earlier this year will take over as Acting State Attorney until he is officially sworn in on January 5.

Hess has served in public office for 25 years, first as a judge and then as state attorney. He will step down on Dec. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

“It has been a great honor to serve Florida and my community. I wish you well in these challenging times,” Hess wrote in his resignation letter.